With Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announcing the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum will be held on October 14, local supporters are stepping up their campaign.
The Shoalhaven Alliance for YES23 is holding free information sessions about the referendum at Nowra Library meeting room every Sunday through September.
They are being held from 2.30 to 4pm in the meeting room underneath the library.
"We are talking to a lot of people about the referendum at our street stalls, market stalls and other events, and many say they find it really useful talking to someone who has information about the referendum and what it means," said Shoalhaven Alliance for Yes23 convenor Raul Arregui.
"There is a lot of information around about the proposed recognition of First Nations people in the Constitution and the Voice, but there is a lot of misinformation as well.
"The idea of these information sessions is to allow people to come to a fairly informal setting where they can ask questions and get some basic information to help them make up their minds", he said..
Light refreshments will be served during the information sessions on September 3, 10, 17 and 24.
