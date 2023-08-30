Former Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price has hit out at the Federal Government's recent announcement of a $124 million upgrade to HMAS Albatross.
Current Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy visited the Naval air base on Tuesday, August 22, to announce the major upgrade to the base's airfield ahead of the arrival of additional MH-60R Seahawk Romeo helicopters.
Ms Price, the Federal Member for Durack, hit out at Mr Conroy, accusing him of repeating something the former Coalition Government announced in May last year.
That was when the Prime Minister at the time, Scott Morrison, visited Nowra's Sikorsky facilities to announce the purchase of additional MH-60R helicopters, along with plans for a $360 million upgrade to facilities at HMAS Albatross."
"Current Defence Industry Minister, Pat Conroy, is simply re-announcing our announcement, except, it would appear that Labor may have scaled back the works we committed to," Ms Price said.
"Is Labor trying to cut corners?
"I am not surprised that the Albanese Labor Government continues to ride on the Coalition Government's coat tails," she said.
However Mr Conroy said the $124 million upgrade he announced was separate, with new money provided for the project.
Additional money would have to be allocated to provide accommodation for the Romeos before the new helicopters started arriving in 2025, he said.
"The Albanese Government is fully committed to expanding Australia's fleet of Romeo naval helicopters from 23 to 36 aircraft, including all of the costs of associated infrastructure," Mr Conroy said.
Work including resurfacing runways, taxiways and aprons, concrete pathway reconstruction, airfield lighting upgrades and stormwater drain repairs is due to start in coming weeks.
