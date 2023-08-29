Knowing which show to book first will be your biggest problem this September.
From award-winning drama and an Australian children's classic, to the popular Choral Festival, you're spoilt for choice.
Enlightening, and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny, The End of Winter, by Noëlle Janaczewska, explores travel adventures, loss, and resilience, while asking if climate change will erase winter leaving it to exist only in fairy tales, paintings, and historical accounts.
Directed by Kate Gaul (H.M.S. Pinafore) and featuring a tour de force performance from actor Jane Phegan, you will go on a wonderful journey to find the kind of sparkling, chilly winter from childhood memories, using only public transport and imagination to get there.
For children and families, Possum Magic remains one of the most-read books in Australia. This year, Monkey Baa Theatre Company celebrates its 40th anniversary by bringing the beloved stage production to the Shoalhaven. Don't miss Grandma Poss and the whole gang as they traverse the country looking for the foods to make Hush visible.
Also in September, every genre of music is represented. From rock 'n' roll with Jon Stevens - The Noiseworks and INXS Collection, to the powerhouse opera and musical theatre performers Marina Prior and David Hobson in The 2 of Us Encore, audiences will enjoy a musical month.
Visit shoalhavenentertainment.com.au or call the box office on 4429 5757.
The Polyphonic Sea is Bundanon's first international exhibition, presenting new work by 12 contemporary artists from Aotearoa New Zealand.
Dubbed 'a lesson in listening' by The Sydney Morning Herald, The Polyphonic Sea explores the wealth of languages around us, from speech and writing, gesture and music, to the ongoing flow of communications from the natural environment. Spanning a wide range of mediums, the artists highlight the languages we overlook or fail to hear, recognising a world of non-verbal cues that are rich with meaning.
On Sunday, September 17 enjoy cultural walk Yagamarri Ngurra (Country Speaks), which focuses on Dharawal words for local plants, animals and landmarks, led by language custodians from Gadhungal Murring at Bundanon's historic Homestead site.
Afterwards, stop by the art museum for a public talk from curator, writer, arts leader and Carriageworks CEO, Blair French. Originally from Aotearoa New Zealand, Mr French will explore The Polyphonic Sea, giving his own insights into the practice of each artist.
Join collections manager Jen Thompson for a behind-the-scenes collection tour in the art museum. See works by Arthur Boyd and his family, as well as works by Sidney Nolan, Brett Whiteley, Joy Hester and Charles Blackman. Discover new additions to the collection, including contemporary work from previous artists in residence, commissions and generous donations.
Sign-up to Family Fun Day for a day of art-making. Children and carers will collaborate to create artworks exploring how meaning and messages can be obscured, highlighted, revealed, or hidden. High school students can book into Bundanon Inspire, a free two-day art-making program, with meals, transport and art-making materials included.
Gain valuable insights into the intriguing world of artificial intelligence (AI) and its profound impact on your future, at Nowra Library.
The presentation, Unlocking the Future: How AI is Changing Everything We Know, will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 5.30pm. It's a great opportunity to broaden your understanding of one of the most captivating and transformative technologies, ever!
Immerse yourself in an enlightening presentation by industry expert David O'Keefe, which will cover the following topics:
Mr O'Keefe will also discuss the potential challenges and risks that accompany AI, including concerns over job displacement, privacy implications, and ethical considerations.
As AI continues to transform the way we live and work, it's essential to have a basic understanding of its principles and applications. The presentation will provide a solid foundation of knowledge to use in making decisions about the role of AI in your life.
Visit shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 44293705.
Do you dream of seeing your artwork displayed in your local gallery? Well, now is your chance! There are currently two exciting opportunities for artists to showcase their talents at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.
Expressions of interest to exhibit at the gallery in 2024 are now open. Artists, arts organisations and community cultural groups are invited to apply to present exhibitions in the foyer, access, or east galleries.
Exhibitions may consist of traditional or contemporary art forms, film, cultural heritage and community projects. Individual artists, groups and collaborators are all welcome to apply. Applications close Friday, September 15 at 5pm. Visit shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/Support/Exhibit-your-work.
For artists with a single standout piece they want to share, the Shoalhaven Art Society is calling for entries in its Open Art Competition. Artists Australia-wide are invited to submit drawings or paintings completed after September 2022, in the categories of landscape, lifeform, still life, or abstract. There's also a youth section for ages 12 - 18. Entries close Friday, 15 September. Visit shoalhavenartsociety.org.
From September 23 to October 24, you'll be able to view all the competition finalist and prize-winning artworks on display. This annual exhibition is a celebration of the region's local artists, offering a diverse selection of subject matter sure to captivate. All artworks will be available for purchase, providing a great opportunity to pick-up something beautiful for your home.