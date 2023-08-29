Cultural walks, talks and exhibitions at Bundanon Advertising Feature

Yagamarri Ngurra (Country Speaks) cultural walk with Gadhungal Murring. Photo credit Rachael Tagg. Pictures supplied

The Polyphonic Sea is Bundanon's first international exhibition, presenting new work by 12 contemporary artists from Aotearoa New Zealand.

Dubbed 'a lesson in listening' by The Sydney Morning Herald, The Polyphonic Sea explores the wealth of languages around us, from speech and writing, gesture and music, to the ongoing flow of communications from the natural environment. Spanning a wide range of mediums, the artists highlight the languages we overlook or fail to hear, recognising a world of non-verbal cues that are rich with meaning.

On Sunday, September 17 enjoy cultural walk Yagamarri Ngurra (Country Speaks), which focuses on Dharawal words for local plants, animals and landmarks, led by language custodians from Gadhungal Murring at Bundanon's historic Homestead site.



The Polyphonic Sea exhibition currently showing at Bundanon Art Museum. Photo credit Zan Wimberley

Afterwards, stop by the art museum for a public talk from curator, writer, arts leader and Carriageworks CEO, Blair French. Originally from Aotearoa New Zealand, Mr French will explore The Polyphonic Sea, giving his own insights into the practice of each artist.

Join collections manager Jen Thompson for a behind-the-scenes collection tour in the art museum. See works by Arthur Boyd and his family, as well as works by Sidney Nolan, Brett Whiteley, Joy Hester and Charles Blackman. Discover new additions to the collection, including contemporary work from previous artists in residence, commissions and generous donations.