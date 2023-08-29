Shoalhaven Regional Gallery supports local talent Advertising Feature

Marc Poisson, Country Gums, 2022 Shoalhaven Art Society Wray Owen Memorial Award. Picture supplied

Do you dream of seeing your artwork displayed in your local gallery? Well, now is your chance! There are currently two exciting opportunities for artists to showcase their talents at Shoalhaven Regional Gallery.

Expressions of interest to exhibit at the gallery in 2024 are now open. Artists, arts organisations and community cultural groups are invited to apply to present exhibitions in the foyer, access, or east galleries.



Exhibitions may consist of traditional or contemporary art forms, film, cultural heritage and community projects. Individual artists, groups and collaborators are all welcome to apply. Applications close Friday, September 15 at 5pm. Visit shoalhavenregionalgallery.com.au/Support/Exhibit-your-work.

For artists with a single standout piece they want to share, the Shoalhaven Art Society is calling for entries in its Open Art Competition. Artists Australia-wide are invited to submit drawings or paintings completed after September 2022, in the categories of landscape, lifeform, still life, or abstract. There's also a youth section for ages 12 - 18. Entries close Friday, 15 September. Visit shoalhavenartsociety.org.