Property of the Week

41 Roskell Rd, Callala Beach

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 30 2023 - 8:30am
Among beautiful gardens
2 Bed | 1 Bath | 4 Car

  • 41 Roskell Rd, Callala Beach
  • $860,000 - $920,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: Karen Tsolakis 0407 187 077
  • Inspect: By appointment

This immaculate little beach house, only a short walk to the white sands of Callala Beach and nestled within established gardens, makes a charming family home.

