Among beautiful gardens

This immaculate little beach house, only a short walk to the white sands of Callala Beach and nestled within established gardens, makes a charming family home.
There is a lovely tiled verandah leading to the entrance and, as you step inside, you are greeted by a functional interior.
The open living area features large windows and a glass sliding door that welcomes plenty of natural light.
From the kitchen, dining and sun-room, enjoy views of established flower beds, natives and a huge lilly pilly tree that forms an amazing umbrella canopy over the back garden.
The centrepiece of the living area is the open fireplace - an ideal spot for gathering with loved ones.
Adjacent to the living area is the newly renovated kitchen with a large pantry, gas cooking range, and breakfast bar. The soft-close cabinetry provides plenty of storage space. With its thoughtful design and premium finishes, this kitchen is a chef's dream.
The bathroom, featuring a walk-in shower, is also new and very spacious.
Both king-sized bedrooms are well-appointed and include ceiling fans, solid wood-door built-ins, and new carpet.
The large windows in each room invite the breeze and gentle sounds of the sea and local birds, and have delightful views of the surrounding gardens.
