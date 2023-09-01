Headline Act
Award-winner's newest tour
Join ARIA and eight-time Golden Guitar award winning singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden and her band The Prawn Stars, on their tour of her fourth studio album 'Hey Dawn' in Milton this week. Her newest album, at the heart, is all about "feeling good" with the songs representing a character study of Lumsden as she reflects on the stories that have shaped her and those around her. Lumsden and the Prawn Stars will be performing at the Milton Theatre this Friday, September 1. Tickets are $44, with doors opening at 7:30pm.
Treats Galore
One for the kids
This week, The Treat Factory in Berry will be hosting their 'Factory Fun Day' which will be highlighted with the opportunity for kids to make their own giant chocolate freckle. You will have the of chocolate for your base, but that's just the start. You'll be truly able to let your imagination run wild with toppings, from freeze-dried strawberries, Turkish delight, marshmallows, pretzels and so much more to choose from. During the event you'll also discuss the world of chocolate with one of the factory's experts. Once set you'll be able to take home your very own creation. The event will be held from 3:30pm to 4:15pm on Friday, September 1.
Architecture Tour
Get lost in the landscape
Take the opportunity to go behind the scenes and tour Bundanon's multi-award winning built environment. The buildings have been described as "heightening" the already picturesque surroundings in which it inhabits. Both buildings received the prestigious Sulman Medal for Public Architecture. The free tour kicks off at 11am and runs until 12:30pm on Saturday, September 2.
Spring Orchid Show
Community group
The Shoalhaven Orchid Society's Spring Show will be held at the Bomaderry Community Centre on Saturday, September 2 from 9am to 4pm. This show will feature a magnificent display of orchids grown by local hobbyists, a large portion of which will be for sale. There are also a number of great raffle prizes to be won.
Maritime Museum Markets
A monthly must-visit
Celebrate the weekend with family and friends in the relaxed atmosphere of the Jervis Bay Maritime Museum grounds at their monthly markets. Unwind by the pond with some delicious food, while watching local artists take to the stage to perform. Among the stalls on offer you can find local arts and crafts, homewares, fresh produce and so much more. Markets open on Saturday, September 2 at 10am and run until 2pm. While you are here, make sure to check out the Maritime Museum itself, which is a rich haven of local history, with relics, artifacts, artworks, and entire ships on display to see.
