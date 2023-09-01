This week, The Treat Factory in Berry will be hosting their 'Factory Fun Day' which will be highlighted with the opportunity for kids to make their own giant chocolate freckle. You will have the of chocolate for your base, but that's just the start. You'll be truly able to let your imagination run wild with toppings, from freeze-dried strawberries, Turkish delight, marshmallows, pretzels and so much more to choose from. During the event you'll also discuss the world of chocolate with one of the factory's experts. Once set you'll be able to take home your very own creation. The event will be held from 3:30pm to 4:15pm on Friday, September 1.

