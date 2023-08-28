South Coast Register
Illawarra, South Coast firefighters deployed to battle Canada wildfires

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated August 29 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:45am
Gerringong firefighter Andrew Sweeney and an American Division supervisor in Alberta, Canada. Wildfires in Alberta. Pictures supplied
It's not often that you're battling out-of-control forest fires as wild bears threaten to kill you, but that's exactly what happened to Illawarra firefighter Andrew Sweeney.

