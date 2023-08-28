South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

One person taken to hospital following crash on the highway

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 28 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Princes Highway traffic delays following Nowra single car crash
Princes Highway traffic delays following Nowra single car crash

UPDATE 5.26PM: One southbound lane, the left turn lane, remains closed.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.