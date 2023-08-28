Princes Highway traffic delays following Nowra single car crash

UPDATE 5.26PM: One southbound lane, the left turn lane, remains closed.
4.50PM: There are traffic delays on the Princes Highway this afternoon (Monday, August 28), following a single car crash at the corner of Moss Street shortly before 4pm.
Emergency crews attended, and a person was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital.
The 51-year-old man was reported as being in a stable condition.
The crash blocked one of the highway's three southbound lanes.
Transport for NSW has urged motorists travelling through the area to exercise caution and expect delays.
