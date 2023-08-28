The Shoalhaven will next month host Navy cadets from across Australia for the national annual continuous training.
The week-long event in late September will be hosted at HMAS Albatross and HMAS Creswell, and include a visit to the Navy's training ship, MV Sycamore, according to commanding officer of the TS Shoalhaven cadet unit based at HMAS Albatross, Lieutenant Bill Carter.
Ahead of the national event, TS Shoalhaven is looking for more members aged between 12 and 18.
Lieutenant Carter said Navy cadets offered plenty to see, do and learn.
"Cadets have the opportunity to do activities that other teenagers do not get a chance to participate in," he said.
The unit paraded at HMAS Albatross from 8am to 4pm every Saturday of school terms.
And it gave cadets the opportunity to be involved in ship visits, drills, boating on power and sail boats, shooting, leadership courses, camping and visits to Navy bases across NSW, the ACT and Victoria.
Lieutenant Carter said there were also weekend postings from Friday night to Sunday afternoon very couple of months, and one or two week-long annual continuous training camps each year.
"If you're interested in going into defence it's a good opportunity to see what defence actually provides," he said.
It also has plenty of skills and experiences to teach teenagers not interested in careers in defence, Lieutenant Carter said.
As an added bonus cadets get to wear the same uniform as Navy personnel, "with a few minor differences just to identify us a cadets," Lieutenant Carter said.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Navy cadets can contact Lieutenant Carter on 0488 444 550.
