Marine Rescue crews from Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay and Sussex Inlet in training exercise

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 28 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:30pm
Volunteers from three Marine Rescue crews were involved in Saturday's training exercise off Culburra Beach. Picture supplied.
Marine Rescue volunteers from the Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay and Sussex Inlet units searched for three anglers washed into the water off Culburra Beach on Saturday.

