Missing man found safe and well at Callala Bay

A man reported missing from Sydney's west has been found in the Shoalhaven.
The 55-year-old man was last seen at Warragamba, about 12.05am on Monday, August 21, but after he was reported missing police were able to confirm he was in Nowra the following day.
An appeal for help to find the man was issued during the afternoon of Friday, August 25, and the man was located safe and well in Callala Bay about 9pm that night.
Police have thanked the community and the media for their assistance.
