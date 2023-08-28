South Coast Register
Home/News/Business

South Coast wineries are weathering the storm around Chinese tariffs

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 28 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silos Estate winemaker Raj Ray says the South Coast wine industry is 'punching above its weight'. Picture by Adam McLean
Silos Estate winemaker Raj Ray says the South Coast wine industry is 'punching above its weight'. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra and South Coast wineries shouldn't have much to worry about despite Australia's wine industry swimming in vast over supply.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.