Illawarra and South Coast wineries shouldn't have much to worry about despite Australia's wine industry swimming in vast over supply.
Currently, there are around 2.8 million bottles in storage - about the equivalent of 859 Olympic swimming pools, according to a new report by Rabobank - and it's all to do with Chinese tariffs.
Since China slapped tariffs of up to 200 per cent on tasty vino, exports have decreased 33 per cent over the past two years, but local producers believe it's just another bump in the road and won't put boutique wineries out of business.
"The bigger effects are more out west, like I'm originally from Griffith and I've got some family that have Vineyards, and they're getting rock bottom prices for their reds," said Simon Hall of Simall Wines, and owner of The Wine Hub.
"But I doubt we'll see the days like 20 years ago where you could get a $2 bottle of wine - there was talk 'wine was cheaper than water' in the clean skin days. But I don't think we'll see that again."
Even if the tariffs are dropped, Mr Hall doesn't think the industry will be the same again as it has forced producers to adapt, but sadly it has pushed a lot of small family-run businesses out of the industry (such as in the Riverina).
At Silos Estate in Berry, owner Raj Ray agrees local producers shouldn't get stunned too much by the devaluing of wine (mainly low-cost reds) while every negative also poses an opportunity for positive growth.
"We are boutique operators in the Southern Highlands and the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, essentially wineries with a tourism focus," Mr Ray said.
"Certainly the Chinese tariffs and the structural challenges at play are a challenge, but you never let a good crisis go to waste,
"Just like COVID-19 helped businesses transition to a more digital economy, I think this has forced us to think about new markets and new business opportunities."
He explained the tariffs issue, along with the war in Ukraine, both had general "knock-on" effects on the industry, largely around the supply chain and an increase of freight costs and produce while the "export market availability has reduced".
But "change" was always happening in the industry with issues (or opportunities) presenting themselves, such as labour shortages, agricultural technology, and artificial intelligence.
At the end of the day, Mr Ray believes the local industry is "punching above its weight" and doing alright.
"We often think we're worse off than we actually are", Mr Ray said.
"Whether you think about Ukraine or South Sudan, there are a lot of other places in the world where life is a lot tougher than us having to worry about whether we get $1-$2 more or less for our wine."
