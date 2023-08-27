KEEP an eye out for the Nowra Legacy Group volunteers this week as they take part in an important event.
This year marks the 100 years since Legacy was formed when a dying soldier from the WW1 was promised by his mate that he would look after his wife and children.
That promise is the premise that legacy still follows today.
The Nowra Legacy Group, this week, will be holding Legacy Badge Week where badges, pens, bears and other legacy items will be on sale in the Shoalhaven area.
The group would like to thank the following business Woolworth Nowra and Bomaderry, Coles, Nowra Fair (Stocklands), Foodworks Worrigee, Bunnings, and Vincentia Shopping Centre in the local area for allowing Legacy to sell its items.
Thanks also goes to the Shoalhaven Heads RSL, Sussex Inlet RSL, HMAS Albatross and HMAS Creswell plus the various primary and secondary schools in the Shoalhaven area.
Nowra Legacy Group volunteers will be joined by personnel from HMAS Albatross and HMAS Creswell, Nowra Golf Club members, The Keith Payne VC Veterans' Benefit Group members, veterans' motorcycle group members, various women's groups and many others at the selling points.
Legacy Badge Week goes from Monday August 28 August to Friday, September 1.
Nowra Legacy again thanks the business, community groups and volunteers and asks the people of Shoalhaven to celebrate Legacy Week by buying a badge on the organisation's 100th birthday.
