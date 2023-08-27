South Coast Register
Nowra Legacy Group's Legacy Week information

Updated August 27 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 2:47pm
The Nowra Legacy Group, this week, will be holding Legacy Badge Week where badges, pens, bears and other legacy items will be on sale in the Shoalhaven area. Picture supplied
KEEP an eye out for the Nowra Legacy Group volunteers this week as they take part in an important event.

