Steve Gauci is calling it a day after about 9500 moves during his 25 years running Classic Removals and Storage.
Those moves have included a number of the rich and famous - gardening guru Don Burke, a piano for entertainer Kamahl, Michael Willesee's first wife who "was lovely".
But the biggest move of Mr Gauci's career was for "Mr Movies" Bill Collins, when he shifted from the Blue Mountains to Berry.
"He had 14 truckloads - things that were in impeccable order and condition, nothing was creased or bent," Mr Gauci recalled.
"And we had to pack up every single item in alphabetical order, and put them back in alphabetical order.
"They went into storage first, then he built a three bedroom house at the back of his existing property, with no internal walls, and turned it into a complete library."
But Mr Gauci said the celebrities were not the highlights of the job in which every day was different, and he was always meeting new people and seeing different places.
"At the end of the day, moving the average Joe was always a pleasure to do," he said.
While the celebrities provide some of the highlights of his years in removals, Mr Gauci said there had also been plenty of experiences that were not so pleasant.
"It's been pretty hard at times," he said.
"You're not just dealing with people who are buying and selling and moving from A to B, you've got people's dramas, dealing with domestic violence situations, marriage break-ups with young kids involved, and it's very daunting and mentally and physically tiring.
"There are times when we've had to move people when their partners aren't home, sometimes we've needed police escorts," Mr Gauci said.
"I've had many, many of those over the years."
Those difficult and emotionally-charged experiences left him physically and emotionally tired, he said.
Other times he had been called to pack up and move people from homes that were just putrid, and infested with rats, mice and even snakes.
Mr Gauci said his staff had become "more choosy" about the jobs they took on, and he said he would never ask them to do anything he would not do - particularly when health and safety were involved.
"Fortunately, there's not as many properties like that these days, but we did have a run of them," he said.
In the meantime Mr Gauci has been used as a barometer by others in business, keen to find out who was moving in and out, their ages and where they were moving to.
He even wound up on the cover of the most recent telephone book for the Shoalhaven area.
Mr Gauci had been working in removals for several years before starting out on his own.
He was working full-time - mostly in the office but occasionally going out to lend a hand on the trucks.
But "When I was working full-time I didn't like the direction it was going, and I didn't know if I was going to still have a job when I was 40," he said.
And so he and a couple of business partners decided to set out on their own.
"That way the destination was in our hands, and not in someone else's."
Mr Gauci's wife Dannelle came up with the name and the company's distinctive colour scheme.
While the partners went their separate ways over the ensuing years, the business enjoyed steady growth, expanding from one truck to four, and enjoying plenty of repeat business.
The departure of business partners meant Mr Gauci had to get his truck driver's licence and join his two key staff members spending time behind the wheel.
"It's been very successful, but it's also been tiring as well," he said.
Adding to that was the growing staff shortage across the removalist industry.
Mr Gauci said he had struggled for a long time to attract young people to train and work in removals, despite promises of job security, good earnings, and the training to ensure all work was done safely.
"With the three of us there, with the experience we have between us, we could teach them to be something special, and do it the right way, and then in future years he'd be able to name his price because numbers in the industry are dwindling," he said.
"There's nothing coming through and the industry has been concerned about that for a number of years."
Mr Gauci said his staff was "great", but at the age of 62 it was time to call it a day and focus more on his family.
He said he was just starting to think about retiring when Shane Friend from Shane's Removals and Taxi Trucks asked if he was interested in selling the business.
"I'd never even spoken to him before and I hadn't advertised the business for sale, so the question sort of came out of the blue," Mr Gauci said.
However an agreement was reached quickly, with Mr Friend set to take over the business on October 1.
