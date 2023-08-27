Nerriga has gone above and beyond for the Black Dog Institute, smashing their goal in a truly tasty fundraiser.
The Nerriga Pub raised a mammoth $14,132, at its own Camp Oven Cook-off on Saturday (August 26).
READ MORE:
Hundreds turned out to support the cook-off, keen to taste competitors' hearty dishes.
For publicans Phil and Sarah Smith, and a few of their much-loved regulars, holding the event has been a dream for a long time.
Mrs Smith said they are passionate supporters of the Black Dog Institute's work, and looking after each other in the community.
"It's something we have been talking about - it's been a long time coming and we finally decided this was the year," she said.
"It's been a rough few years for a lot of people, and now more than ever we need to support people's mental health and the good work that Black Dog Institute does.
"In our mind, a cook-off was a fitting fundraiser. Sure, it's a cooking competition, but it's also about being together.
"All of the teams in the lead up have been cooking camp ovens, and you sit around the campfire waiting for it to cook - you're there for each other as well as sharing a meal."
Enthusiastic locals were more than happy to stoke the campfires for the cook off, and on the day, it was the crew from Sassafras Farm who took home the prize.
Their chicken and chestnut stew, followed up with a dessert of golden syrup and chestnut dumplings, were the clear winners in the public vote.
READ MORE:
Team Sassafras head chef Bec Horton-Gammage said the secret to their success was "teamwork, and a few good chestnuts".
Already, visitors and competitors alike are hopeful for another iteration of the Camp Oven Cook-off at Nerriga.
Though that's yet to be decided by the publicans.
For now, Mr and Mrs Smith are beyond grateful for the many sponsors and community members who helped make the fundraiser a runaway success.
"For a small village... it's wonderful and we are so grateful for all the people who supported the event," Mrs Smith said.
"It's a real community effort, and it's been great."
The Black Dog Institute is Australia's only medical research institute which investigates mental health across Aussies' entire life span.
It works to address the challenges and opportunities in mental health, from suicide prevention to workplace mental health - and much more in between.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.