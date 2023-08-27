South Coast Register
Nerriga Pub raises thousands for Black Dog Institute with Camp Oven Cook-off

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Teams of the Nerriga Camp Oven Cook-off have helped raise over $14,000 for the Black Dog Institute. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
Nerriga has gone above and beyond for the Black Dog Institute, smashing their goal in a truly tasty fundraiser.

