When South Coast Brides won the excellence in small business at the recent Shoalhaven Business Awards, it completed a full circle for owner Kim McArthur.
The business was also recognised at last year's awards - picking up the inclusion and resilience awards.
Ms McArthur likened the 2022 awards to the heart and soul of the business, while this year's award recognised her business brain.
"I feel like I have successfully encapsulated all aspects of what I think makes a very successful business, and that is emotional intelligence and being fiscally responsible and academically responsible," she said.
"It's being really mindful of all aspects of a business operation from your supply chain to customer service to the way you market the business to the way you look after your financial affairs."
However it has not all come naturally for Ms McArthur, who described herself as "neuro-diverse" - dealing with a combination of ADHD, anxiety and complex PTSD that went undiagnosed for many years.
"I have had a lot of pretty challenging life experiences," she explained - saying it impacted on the way she did business.
"I used to think I wanted to make women feel happy, but I've realised that I actually just want women to feel safe and supported because there have been so many times in my life where I have not felt that way," Ms McArthur said.
"For decades of my life I didn't have the voice to articulate how I was feeling and what was going on for me and now my mission is to always make women feel seen and heard for exactly who they are."
With her conditions undiagnosed for most of her life, Ms McArthur had to learn her own strategies and coping mechanisms - including accepting her mind was a bit different to others.
"Everyone operates differently, we're all perfectly imperfect exactly as we are, and no-one really needs to change at all - we just all need to be understanding and accepting of each other's differences," she said.
"The world would be such a better place if we were all just allowed to be."
As a result, "It's just like I've got a different operating system," she said.
That included being "deeply intuitive and empathetic to people" - a vital asset while walking brides through the often stressful process of buying a wedding dress.
But Ms McArthur said she always made sure finding the perfect wedding dress was "delightful".
"The way that I treat people in my shop means that it is always a beautiful experience."
Those beautiful experiences have brought big dividends for the Shoalhaven.
Not only has Ms McArthur sold wedding gowns to brides all over the world, but her Nowra shop has brought large numbers of brides and weddings to the South Coast.
"One of the first things that women do when they get engaged is often go to buy a wedding dress, because it is so exciting," she said.
READ MORE:
"And what happens is that women are already coming to me from Sydney or wherever, they come here, they buy a wedding dress, and they see how beautiful it is in the Shoalhaven and a lot of my brides end up booking a wedding in a venue in the Shoalhaven."
Ms McArthur said the relationships she built with brides meant she was constantly being asked for recommendations.
"I'm quite proud of that, because I know I'm recommending other vendors all the time - from venues to photographers, hair, make-up artists," she said.
"I'm the trusted person because I build such a relationship with women in the changerooms, and I'm always passing on details of local operators."
The brides who have held their wedding elsewhere have taken Ms McArthur's gowns all over Australia, and to "nearly every corner of the globe" - in countries spanning from North America to Africa.
She said price and product knowledge were key to her appeal.
Ms McArthur said after meeting a bride face to face and asking a few questions, "I can take five dresses into the change room and one of those will almost always be chosen as the wedding dress."
And with prices falling as brides move further away from Sydney, "Everyone can have an absolutely beautiful, exquisite wedding dress that doesn't completely break the bank."
But it is not just wedding dresses she sells from her Kinghorne Street store - also offering formal dresses, evening gowns, cocktail dresses and more.
And the range has brought in some unexpected customers.
"I have sold the most incredible evening gown to a man for his 60th birthday and it looked amazing with full sequins from head to toe - he looked epic," Ms McArthur said.
"He was taking it to Sydney and everyone at his birthday party was going in drag."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.