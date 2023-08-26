South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Rebate changes could lead to bill shock when tax refunds come.

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 27 2023 - 9:00am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many people are receiving lower than expected tax returns this year. Picture supplied.
Many people are receiving lower than expected tax returns this year. Picture supplied.

Lodging tax returns is often done with a sense of expectation, knowing that it could lead to a tax refund.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.