Nowra-Bomaderry Jets second-half dominance propels elimination of Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 26 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:45pm
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets' five-eighth Dylan Farrell against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs. Picture by Paul Davidson.
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets season will continue after winning the Group Seven elimination final against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sporting Complex on Saturday (August 26).

