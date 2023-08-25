A man reported missing from Sydney's west on Monday, August 21, was in Nowra the following day.
Police believe 55-year-old Gary Fahey might be travelling through the South Coast.
Police and family hold serious concerns about his welfare as he lives with a number of medical conditions.
Gary is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 188cm tall, of medium build and fair complexion, with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, red sleeveless jacket, grey long sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes.
Gary might be travelling in a 2005-model silver Toyota Corolla bearing NSW registration AUE60A.
He is known to frequent the Nowra, Bowral and Glossodia areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
