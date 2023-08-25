South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Free

Police ask for help to find 55-year-old Gary Fahey

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have confirmed Gary Fahey, 55, was in Nowra on Tuesday, August 22, the day after being reported missing from Warragamba. Picture supplied.
Police have confirmed Gary Fahey, 55, was in Nowra on Tuesday, August 22, the day after being reported missing from Warragamba. Picture supplied.

A man reported missing from Sydney's west on Monday, August 21, was in Nowra the following day.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.