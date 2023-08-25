The Football South Coast minor premiership isn't mission complete for the Shoalhaven FC women.
This weekend they will look to get one step closer to raising the premiership trophy in a semi-final clash with the Tarrawanna Blueys.
Shoalhaven head coach Brad Banks said he couldn't have asked for a better response from the jump than what the women have given him this season.
"As a coach, I couldn't have been prouder of the way the players have come together from different clubs, and different towns to represent the Shoalhaven," Banks said.
"The players have been a pleasure to work with, juggling busy lives, family and work commitments so they can perform for each other in a terrific team environment."
"They have shown great commitment to what they have built this year and look forward to the challenges ahead."
Banks said the attitude at training has been fantastic the past week and further added there's a real buzz amongst the group with such a pivotal game ahead.
The team has already reached a high ceiling this season but Banks believe there is another level the team can reach with such stakes on the line.
"The girls are always challenging and pushing each another to learn and develop," he said.
"Finals matchups are like another competition so we have to approach them with the same determination and effort that we had in our first game of the season."
"I sincerely think they like playing in these big games, it brings out the best in them."
It is a sudden death clash with Tarrawanna, with the Football South Coast Finals schedule modified to account for the Women's World Cup.
The Blueys finished fourth on the season with a record of eight wins, five draws, and five losses.
In their last meeting, Tarrawanna put up a good fight, but Shoalhaven were able to steal the victory 3-0.
Banks said the side is wary and ready ahead of their clash.
"Tarrawanna like to play fast, move, and they control the ball well if we give them enough time and space," he said.
"They have some strong players and dominating forwards so we will have to be at our best come Sunday afternoon."
He said Shoalhaven just have to prioritise playing their style of game, like they have all year, to have the best chance at pulling out the victory.
"We have to play to our individual strengths in a team environment, Banks said.
"Be strong defensively, control the game through our midfield and take our chances in the front third.
"Football can be a simple game and every team will strive to have these game principles; it comes down to who executes better on the day."
Shoalhaven and Tarrawanna kick off on Saturday, August 26 at Ian MacLennan Park at 3:30pm.
