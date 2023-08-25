South Coast Register
Shoalhaven FC women 'focused' and 'ready' ahead of weekend final, eye fairy-tale finish to strong season

By Sam Baker
Updated August 25 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
Shoalhaven FC's Hannah 'Pigeon' Brittan-George in action this season. Picture supplied.
The Football South Coast minor premiership isn't mission complete for the Shoalhaven FC women.

