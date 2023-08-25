South Coast Register

Gender perceptions shifting

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
August 25 2023 - 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellla Toone celebrates the opening goal of the World Cup semi-final between England and Australia at Stadium Australia. Picture by Adam McLean
Ellla Toone celebrates the opening goal of the World Cup semi-final between England and Australia at Stadium Australia. Picture by Adam McLean

If you didn't know who the Matildas were before, you'd have to be living under a rock to not be aware of them now.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.