History-makers Shoalhaven team to beat as Illawarra rugby finals kicks off

Finals rugby has been par for the course for Illawarra rugby powerhouses Shoalhaven and Avondale in recent times.
But it's been a long time between drinks for Kiama and Campbelltown, who meet in the elimination final at Ocean Park on Sunday.
This is not lost on Kiama coach James Patrick, who was coaching Avondale the last time the Cows made a final some 10 years ago.
Patrick is hoping history doesn't repeat and Kiama's season doesn't end with a loss to the Harlequins on Sunday.
Kiama beat the Adam Choice-coached Campbelltown on both occasions this season but Patrick knows only too well that finals rugby is a different beast and any team can win on their day.
"We won both times but they were both very tight contests, there really wasn't anything in it. So it's a pretty good match up to be honest," he said.
"You can't go into the semi finals thinking they're going to play like they did during the round games. If you do that, you have probably already half lost.
"We just have to go out there and make sure that we execute well and be in it for long periods of time.
"I don't think it's going to be any one particular thing that's going to get us over the line, it's got to be a team effort, everybody's just got to be ready to go."
While the season will be over for the loser of Sunday's match, the loser of the qualifying final between Shoalhaven and Avondale at Shoalhaven Rugby Park on Saturday lives to fight another day.
Though Shoals player-coach Will Miller was adamant the reigning premiers were taking nothing for granted in their pursuit of reaching and winning a second straight Illawarra rugby grand final.
Shoals tremendous campaign to date has seen them win all 16 games they've played. Illawarra rugby's 'Invincibles' last loss came at the hands of Avondale in July last year.
"While we are in a good side and got good players, we've got to take advantage of that as much as possible........ we don't want to regret anything in a few years time," Miller said.
"I've had experiences personally that I regret. I've lost grand finals in the past and I know that there are other boys who have lost ones as well.
"It's not a good feeling and it's not a good feeling to be out in the semis when you know you can be better.
"This is something we work on as we just want to be better and want the competition to be better as well, to make it all the better each time."
Miller is expecting another tough contest against Avondale. He feels the Wombats lack of rugby may actually freshen them up heading into the finals.
"They're an experienced side that have played a lot of finals rugby over the years. They're a really good side and they're going to come out all guns blazing . It's going to be a pretty tough game for both sides."
Saturday (3pm)
Qualifying final
SHOALHAVEN v AVONDALE at Shoalhaven Rugby Park
Sunday (3pm)
Elimination final
KIAMA v CAMPBELLTOWN at Ocean Park
