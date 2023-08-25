South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

History-makers Shoalhaven team to beat as Illawarra rugby finals kicks off

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven, Kiama, Avondale and Campbelltown are the four finalists in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.
Shoalhaven, Kiama, Avondale and Campbelltown are the four finalists in the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition.

Finals rugby has been par for the course for Illawarra rugby powerhouses Shoalhaven and Avondale in recent times.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.