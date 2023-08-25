A new rescue vessel is on its way to Huskisson.
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue is taking delivery of the unit's first rescue water craft, which will be used to help boaters and people on the waters of Jervis Bay.
The new craft is expected to arrive at the Huskisson base within weeks and the unit is in desperate need of volunteers to operate the new craft.
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue deputy unit commander Steve Hutchison said with the unit making 88 rescues during the 2022/23 boating season there was demand for the extra rescue vessel.
"Last summer we had some incidents where it was crystal clear that we need a craft that could get into shallower water than we are normally involved in and perhaps get there a bit quicker," he said.
A $20,000 grant from the Veolia Mulwaree Trust funded the new RWC while Bluescope WIN Community Partners provided $2,700 help with the cost of a GPS for the craft.
"We are very grateful for their generosity and supporting our mission of saving lives on water," Mr Hutchison said.
The Jervis Bay unit is hoping to add a second RWC to its fleet in the near future but Mr Hutchison said recruiting and training volunteers to operate the new vessel was the main focus.
"Now we've got to train our members and recruit people that want to come and join us to get on a rescue water craft.
"We provide all the training so if people are interested in rescue water craft in the Jervis Bay area we are the place to come," he said.
Mr Hutchison said there was a significant difference between boat crew and RWC operators.
"You're going to be operating in all kinds of seas and conditions," he said.
"What we will need to be doing is training really hard, getting ready for the next boating season which we expect to be an absolute belter and making sure that we can keep the people of Jervis Bay safe."
Mr Hutchison encouraged interested people to join Marine Rescue NSW as soon as possible.
"We're gearing up for commencement of operations at the beginning of the boating season, that's only six weeks away," he said.
"The training is quite intense, it's quite difficult by design because you are operating in difficult circumstances but don't let that persuade you not to come, we can give you the skills that you need to have."
Glenn Wright from Sussex Inlet Marine Rescue took six months to earn his qualification and has now been operating a rescue water craft for 18 months.
He said the training involved to earn the rating was a challenging and rewarding experience.
"You do a lot of the training initially in still water learning the rescue skills and how to manoeuvre the vessel, then you move into a surf zone and practice those skills in the surf.
"As you know, surf can vary from half-a-meter up to three or four metres and you have to be able to apply those skills in those rough conditions as well as calm conditions," Mr Wright said.
The Jervis Bay unit isn't the only Illawarra unit looking for new recruits.
Ulladulla Unit Commander John Samulski is on a mission to recruit new radio operators to the service.
"We've got a priority to try and bolster our team of volunteer radio operators who are critical to the safety of boaters out on the water in the area surrounding Ulladulla," he said.
Mr Samulski said Marine Rescue radio operators were the connection point between the water and shore.
