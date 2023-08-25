South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

New rescue water craft being delivered to Jervis Bay Marine Rescue

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue is taking delivery of a new rescue water craft, to help the organisation's mission of saving lives on the water. Picture supplied.
Jervis Bay Marine Rescue is taking delivery of a new rescue water craft, to help the organisation's mission of saving lives on the water. Picture supplied.

A new rescue vessel is on its way to Huskisson.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.