South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Our People

Paws Pet Therapy integral to Southern Highlands Cancer Centre community

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
August 26 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paws Pet Therapy volunteers Wendy, Gwen and Dave with Southern Highlands Cancer Centre CEO Dean Englefield. Picture by Sally Foy.
Paws Pet Therapy volunteers Wendy, Gwen and Dave with Southern Highlands Cancer Centre CEO Dean Englefield. Picture by Sally Foy.

It was a privilege for the Southern Highland News to attend Southern Highlands Cancer Centre with Paws Pet Therapy on Friday, August 18.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.