It was a privilege for the Southern Highland News to attend Southern Highlands Cancer Centre with Paws Pet Therapy on Friday, August 18.
The pet therapy program has been running locally for some 11 years, according to volunteers Gwen Bullard and Wendy Curry. Ms Curry's daughter, Sharon Stewart, started the organisation following her own cancer treatment.
"That really sewed the seed, but there was a lot of things," Ms Curry said.
For 11 years the volunteers have been spending time with organisations that include the Southern Highlands Cancer Centre, local nursing homes and hospitals.
For the volunteers, the pay off is being able to bring some peace and comfort to patients and their families during times of great stress.
"I love doing it because it is so wonderful to see my dogs loving doing what they're doing, and the patients love it," Ms Bullard said.
"They [the patients] just light up."
Ms Curry said their "work" was always at the request of patients.
"We say to them, 'would you like the dog on the bed, or would you like to pat them?' And it's not just the patient, it's also the person with the patient."
Cancer treatment is such a "highly charged time", the volunteers say their pets bring a sense of levity and lightness into the room.
"It's also for the staff," Ms Bullard said.
"I remember the day we came back after the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff were on the floor with the dogs saying hello, because we had stopped for two years. The welcome I got that day, I'll never forget it."
Southern Highlands Cancer Centre CEO Dean Englefield said the animals lightened the atmosphere.
"Obviously it's quite confronting and quite intense ... and bringing the dogs into the unit makes it more comfortable and homey," Mr Englefield said. "And certainly, having the companions in there, it makes the whole experience easier."
Leanne Webb has been receiving treatment at the centre for over eight years. She described the Southern Highlands Cancer Centre as a community, which included staff, volunteers patients and family.
"People's faces light up when the dogs come in," Ms Webb said.
"It's a welcome and happy distraction."
Kate Partington accompanies her 95-year-old father Cecil for his treatments.
She also said there was a sense of community, felt by all those who spend time at the unit. Her father is one of the first people over the age of 90 to receive immunotherapy.
"Dad had radio therapy last year after two lots of surgeries," Ms Partington said. "The immunotherapy has made an incredible difference."
Paws Pet Therapy is calling on Highlands residents keen to volunteer their time at the Cancer Centre, local nursing homes and hospitals.
"It's a strict screening process. Your dog has to be assessed by your vet and we all have to go through a training day," Ms Bullard said.
"It all comes down to your dog's temperament really, but once you're through, it's a really lovely way to spend your time."
