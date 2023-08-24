A proposal to put Yes flags throughout Nowra in the lead-up to the Voice referendum has been slammed as a "vanity project" by Shoalhaven deputy mayor Paul Ell.
He said the pro-Yes motion authored by Mayor Amanda Findley, with the support of the Labor and Greens councillors, was out of touch with the community's expectations.
The notice of motion will be debated at the August 28 council meeting, and calls for council resources to be used to "amplify" support for the Yes campaign.
As part of that, the motion calls for spending ratepayer funds to install flags promoting the Yes vote in Nowra.
This is an incredibly out of touch move and nothing more than a vanity project," Cr Ell said.
"Our community expects council to be focused on getting on top of our budget issues and fixing the roads.
"At a time when our community are struggling through a cost-of-living crisis and when council is cash strapped, it is extraordinary that Amanda Findley wants to spend our ratepayer's money to push support for the Yes campaign," Cr Ell said.
READ MORE:
"This is going to add insult to injury for our long-suffering residents who have endured rate rise after rate rise and seen millions of dollars wasted on Findley's watch.
"We frankly shouldn't be spending any time debating this issue in the council chamber, and we certainly shouldn't be proposing to spend an undetermined amount of money supporting it.
"It is just plain irresponsible and reckless disregard for ratepayer funds," he said.
"The Mayor's motion is incredibly divisive and in my opinion will do more to harm the important cause of reconciliation.
"It is telling that even our own Aboriginal Advisory Committee has to date not recommended a formal position on the Voice to council," Cr Ell said.
"We should instead respect the views and the judgement of our residents across our city on this issue, including many respected indigenous leaders who hold diverse views on the matter.
"Our community are more than capable of deciding for themselves how to vote in the upcoming Voice referendum without Amanda Findley and Labor and Greens Councillors pushing a one-sided point of view down their throat." Clr Ell said..
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.