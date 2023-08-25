He was a familiar face to many in the Illawarra, often seen riding his bicycle up and down the coast over the years, the shopping bags carrying his possessions hanging from the handlebars.
But the avid cyclist who died on the Princes Highway north of Gerringong on Sunday, August 20 remained an enigmatic figure - even those who spoke to him knew little about the life of the polite and quiet man.
His name was Allan Carter Olsen and his sister, Tina Olsen, described her older brother as a "kind, gentle giant".
Allan was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on January 2, 1956 to a Danish father, Ernst, and English mother, Kathleen.
The family arrived in Australia in 1966 and after a stay with Kathleen's brother and renting a while, Ernst and Kathleen bought a home in the Mount Druitt area "back when it was all bush".
"It was great growing up there," Ms Olsen said.
The family became Australian citizens in 1975 and in the mid-1980s, Allan moved with his parents to Sussex Inlet, where they built a house.
Ms Olsen said her brother became interested in fitness as an adolescent.
"He was a fitness fanatic, he loved his weights," she said.
Both she and Allan cycled, but Allan began riding further and further along the Princes Highway, heading up towards Mount Druitt to revisit the area he spent many of his younger years.
Ms Olsen said Allan stopped returning home to Sussex Inlet so often as their parents got older, instead choosing to seek shelter at various places along his route.
By the time Allan died, she said, he had not returned home in 25 years, although this was not because of any ill will in the family.
It was a lifestyle Allan chose and he did not want to entertain the idea of living in a house or unit.
"He was happy doing it," Ms Olsen said.
Ms Olsen described Allan, who had Asperger's syndrome, as "extremely bright and clever", someone who was "incredibly gifted".
"He was friendly, he was always nice," she said.
"I think he only got cranky at me once - he was a loving brother."
Ms Olsen acted as Allan's guardian, taking care of his money and giving him cash whenever she saw him cycling on trips between her home in the Hawkesbury and Sussex Inlet.
She said Allan was very close to her husband Pete - who was taking news of his death "extremely hard" - and could not believe it when he learnt, many years ago, that he had become an uncle.
"Am I really an uncle?" Ms Olsen remembers him repeating when he learnt he had a nephew.
Tragically, Allan's death came less than three weeks after he and Ms Olsen lost their mother at the age of 91.
Allan and his mother last saw each other just after Christmas, as Ms Olsen and her husband drove Mrs Olsen back to Sussex Inlet.
Ms Olsen recalled that her mother pointed to her cheek and Allan gave her a kiss.
"It was just great, I was so happy that Mum got to see him," she said.
Ms Olsen plans to scatter her beloved brother's ashes at Kiama in the coming months and she keeps his photo on display in her home.
"He was one of the kindest people I knew," she said.
"I was so lucky to have such a nice brother."
While Allan's background was a mystery to most, he left a mark on the community.
News of his death prompted an outpouring of sympathy and calls for permanent tributes to his memory.
Allan occasionally stopped over at a Gerringong office block where mortgage broker Ash Churchill worked to rest and eat.
Mr Churchill told the Mercury he was a "harmless guy" who was very polite and tidy, and who declined offers of help - he simply wanted to ride his bicycle.
"He died doing what he loved, which was riding his bike," he said.
Shayne Du Mughn suggested Allan's bike and story should go into Gerringong Museum.
He knew Allan as Steve and spoke to him on occasion, and told the Mercury that he would be missed.
"He didn't talk much... But he didn't mind how he lived or what he did or what people thought of him," he said.
Mr Du Mughn said Allan "could've won the Tour de France... he could ride a bike".
On social media, people described Allan as a "legend" and a "road warrior", with one saying they always respected him despite never meeting him.
"Always made us smile seeing him riding," one person said.
