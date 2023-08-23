Panel members during the discussion about the proposed Voice to Parliament - former director-general of the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and key leader throughout the Uluru dialogue process Geoff Scott, Associate Professor at Sydney University's Law School Dr Elisa Arcioni, Waminda CEO Faye Worner, Waminda cultural manager Cleone Wellington, Acting Dean of Wollongong University's Law School Dr Niamh Kinchin, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and former ATSIC Commissioner and Board Member of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples, Gerry Moore. Picture by Glenn Ellard.