The Shoalhaven's push for a yes vote at the Voice referendum received a massive boost when about 300 people attended a meeting with an expert panel at Vincentia on Wednesday, August 23.
The gathering was organised by the Vincentia Ratepayers and Residents Association, and while representative Annette Pham said the night was not about pushing any particular line, panel members dispelled many of the concerns surrounding the Voice.
Constitutional law expert and Associate Professor at Sydney University's Law School, Dr Elisa Arcioni, told the meeting the proposed Voice was simply an advisory body to put forward First Nation views on issues that affect the nation's Indigenous residents.
The nation's original inhabitants had been asking for a say in the decisions that affected them since colonisation, Dr Arcioni said, before the call gained momentum following 2017's Uluru Statement from the Heart.
The statement called for a process of voice, treaty and truth, she said, and the voice was the only part that needed a vote from the people because it involved a change to the constitution.
While the question being put to the Australian people later this year included only basic details, Dr Arcioni said that was consistent with other items in he constitution.
Once the framework was in place, it would be up to the elected representatives in government to decide the exact details of how the Voice would function.
Dr Arcioni said the proposal was "modest, but is potentially significant".
It aimed to include the Voice - a representative panel providing advice to government - in the constitution so it could not be abolished at the whim of government, she said.
Former ATSIC Commissioner and Board Member of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples, Gerry Moore, said many representative Indigenous bodies had been axed before be governments unhappy with the advice being offered.
The Yuin elder said an advisory body needed to be enshrined in the constitution "so it can't be wiped out with the stroke of a pen by a hostile government".
Former director-general of the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and key leader throughout the Uluru dialogue process, Geoff Scott, described the Voice question as "a simple proposal. it's a modest proposal and an honest one".
"This is our chance to actually own our history and move on," he said.
Mr Scott said the Voice will not deal with issues of sovereignty, and dismissed suggestions it was a Canberra Voice, as the process was led by Indigenous Australians wanting their views to be heard.
"It's not a Voice from Canberra, it's a Voice to Canberra," he said.
Instead, "It's about giving a chance to people who don't have a chance now," Mr Scott said.
Because it was only giving advice to government the Voice could not force the government to do anything, Dr Arcioni said, and would not lead to High Court challenges.
"For me, this question about our national identity," said the Acting Dean of Wollongong University's Law School Dr Niamh Kinchin.
"Can we embrace a different way of thinking, and can we embrace the idea of who we want to be as a nation?"
However Mr Moore warned the Voice "won't be a silver bullet".
"It won't be a smooth road, it will make mistakes, but I think it will make great leaps forward for Aboriginal and Tortres Strait Islander people," he said.
Waminda cultural manager Cleone Wellington agreed the Voice "isn't going to fix everything".
"But it's going to start discussions and give us a voice at the table."
She gave the example of a planned birthing on country centre as a practical example of the difference the Voice committee could make.
Waminda representatives worked for seven years to get funding for a birthing on country centre built in the Shoalhaven, following concerns from Aboriginal about racism within midwifery services at hospitals, and a history that included Aboriginal women giving birth on Berry Hospital's verandah because they were not allowed inside.
Ms Wellington said it took seven years of lobbying and two changes of legislation before the Labor Party agreed to fund the centre in the lead up to the last federal election.
Then it took more lobbying to get a commitment for operational funds from the State Government.
All that process of meeting with different politicians and department heads could have been handled much more efficiently by the Voice committee, Ms Wellington said.
