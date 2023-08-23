South Coast Register
Expert panel discusses Voice referendum during meeting at Vincentia High School

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 24 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:39am
Panel members during the discussion about the proposed Voice to Parliament - former director-general of the Department of Aboriginal Affairs and key leader throughout the Uluru dialogue process Geoff Scott, Associate Professor at Sydney University's Law School Dr Elisa Arcioni, Waminda CEO Faye Worner, Waminda cultural manager Cleone Wellington, Acting Dean of Wollongong University's Law School Dr Niamh Kinchin, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and former ATSIC Commissioner and Board Member of the National Congress of Australia's First Peoples, Gerry Moore. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The Shoalhaven's push for a yes vote at the Voice referendum received a massive boost when about 300 people attended a meeting with an expert panel at Vincentia on Wednesday, August 23.

