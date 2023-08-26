South Coast Register
Businesses and residents on southern riverbank paying toll of Nowra Bridge construction: a 40 per cent revenue loss

By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 26 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 4:00pm
Residents and business owners affected by Nowra Bridge works met with local politicians to discuss their concerns. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
For most, it's free to cross the new Nowra bridge. But a small community of businesses and residents by the Shoalhaven River say they've paid the toll for its construction.

