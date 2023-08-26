For most, it's free to cross the new Nowra bridge. But a small community of businesses and residents by the Shoalhaven River say they've paid the toll for its construction.
Disruptions from roadworks at the bridge construction site have led to a 40 per cent drop in trade at Pleasant Way River Lodge, and similar losses at nearby Ponte Dining.
READ MORE:
The owners say road closures, difficult detours, and construction noise are keeping their customers away.
And it's costing them.
Ponte Bar and Dining owner Sharon Woodcock said they were experiencing their worst ever downturn.
The family bought the restaurant "in the middle of COVID," Mrs Woodcock said.
"We've had copious amounts of rain and floods and COVID restrictions, but I don't think I've ever been as stressed about my bottom line and the amount of patrons, as I have been over the past 12 weeks since these road closures.
"On a good Tuesday night we could have anywhere from 70-100 people booked. This week I had 10."
Normally, guests would access the businesses via Pleasant Way - a small and leafy side street, directly off the eastern side of Princes Hwy.
The street has been closed since February, and the detour isn't an easy one.
From both directions, drivers have to wind through suburban streets with little signage to direct them.
Guests arriving from the south need to travel Moss St, Ferry Ln, Riverview Rd, and Hawthorn Ave to reach their destination.
Those arriving from the north would normally need to take Shearwater Way, Lyrebird Dr, and Hawthorn Ave.
But to make things more complicated, part of Lyrebird Dr is also closed to non-residents. It means travellers must take the longer detour on Moss St .
READ MORE:
It's a difficult path for a tourist to follow, as proven by Pleasant Way River Lodge. Guests are cancelling their bookings last-minute because they can't navigate the road closures.
On top of that, GPS systems send drivers "on a wild goose chase", motel manager Susan Daly said.
In one instance a guest arriving at night became lost, gave up trying to follow the detours, and slept in their car.
Ms Daly added the roadwork noise is also hampering guests' sleep. Many regular customers - which the motel relies on - are giving up on years of loyalty, because they can't get a good night's sleep.
"We've had a 40 per cent loss in revenue. We don't get the passing trade that we used to, and of course the reviews online are all about the noise and access," she said.
"Having this while trying to run a business - hearing the noise all day and sometimes all night - it's very disruptive."
At Ponte, guests are frustrated before they even walk through the door - it's disheartening for Mrs Woodcock and her team, who are trying to offer a high-end dining experience.
"The amount of patrons walking in my front door so disgruntled because they've been completely lost... they're overwhelmed with how many detours they've got to go down, to get to us," she said.
"They're already grumpy when they walk in the door. It makes my life as a restaurant owner so much more difficult, because I'm already trying to help a disgruntled customer before they've even walked through the door.
"For us, this is all about access. It's about ensuring that we keep the tourists coming to this riverfront area.
"It's the most beautiful part of Nowra, and people just aren't coming to us anymore."
READ MORE:
The full road closure is temporary, and there will soon be a refinished Princes Hwy adjoining Pleasant Way.
But evidently, access to the neighbourhood is the price of progress.
When Pleasant Way reopens, cars will only be able to enter from the southbound side of Princes Hwy. The former right turn off Princes Hwy northbound will be erased.
The only area access for northbound drivers will be through the Moss St detour.
Residents say it's unacceptable for a permanent solution.
One of those residents, Paul Thane, is petitioning for an alternate solution.
"You accept there will be some disruptions when there's a major project... but how can the businesses survive, when people can't get here?' Mr Thane queried.
"Nowra locals can't even be bothered coming down here because it's too difficult."
Mr Thane and a growing band of locals are calling for traffic lights to be installed at the Princes Hwy and Shearwater Way intersection, as part of the current roadworks.
He said while nothing about the situation is ideal, the Shearwater Way option would be better than nothing.
And the way they see it, it's now or never to build them.
"I'm not hopeful... If it doesn't happen now, it won't happen for another five years."
Most Shoalhaven City Councillors are on the neighbourhood's side.
11 of the city's 13 councillors voted to lobby Transport for New South Wales for an urgent review of the arrangements for Pleasant Way.
Council will also send a deputation to the state transport minister Jo Haylen.
Additionally, the motion resolved to flag the issue with South Coast MP Liza Butler, Kiama MP Gareth Ward, and Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips.
Gareth Ward has since joined councillors in support of the residents and businesses.
Councillors Serena Copley and Paul Ell, and Mr Ward, met with several locals on site, following the council vote.
Cr Copley said the neighbourhood is part of council's plans for a wider riverfront precinct. Because of that, they needed a better solution both now and into the future.
"We need to have a short term plan to resolve this issue for businesses and locals," she said.
"The dream of the riverfront is for this precinct to be a significant hospitality and entertainment hub in years to come.
"This needs to be sorted out, for that to even have half a chance of being successful."
Despite big future plans for the area, Transport for NSW had previously determined the area was not busy enough to warrant access from both directions of the Princes Hwy.
It has run with that determination ever since, citing its studies conducted during development stages of the Nowra Bridge project.
In response to questions from the Register, Transport for New South Wales issued a statement.
"Transport for NSW remains committed to working with local businesses and residents impacted by work on the Nowra Bridge project.
"Pleasant Way was set to close months earlier than it did, but a revision of the approach meant we were able to keep it open for longer.
"Pleasant Way closed in late February this year, as the new bridge opened, and is set to reopen in coming months to the new left-in only arrangement as planned."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.