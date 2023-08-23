The Berry Shoalhaven Heads Cricket Club (BSHCC) is calling on all Magpies from the past, present and future to gather and celebrate the career and contribution of Ted Street.
All junior and senior Magpies are encouraged to attend and say a "big thank you to Ted for everything he's done in his 30 years presiding over the Berry Shoalhaven Heads Cricket Club."
The club will be having a get together on Friday September 22, at the Heads Bowlo from 6.30pm.
The club is hoping for a good crowd to relive the many memories of Street's cricketing career and also have a little bit of fun with him.
Street was a player, coach, umpire and administrator during his time with the club.
"You may be a player he has coached or the parent of a child he has coached.
"You may have played against Ted and been one of his many victims or maybe you turned the tables and got him.
"Either way you are invited," the club said in a statement.
"if you have been on the receiving end of Ted as an umpire, we'd absolutely love to have you there, all in fun of course."
Tickets are $30 which includes finger food on the night. Bookings are essential. RSVP by September 15 by messaging Matty Watson on 0488 080 404.
You can stay up to date on all Magpie news by following us on Facebook. Junior and senior registrations are now open for the club.
