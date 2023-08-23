The Shoalhaven Business Chamber is putting together a panel to discuss family businesses as part of Small Business Month in October.
Chamber president Jemma Tribe said the panel would include first, second and third generation business owners, an in-law and someone who had worked long-term for a family business without being part of the family.
"So all different perspectives," she said.
"It's something we've wanted to do for a long time because the old saying of family businesses is that the first generation starts it, the second babysits it and the third generation loses it, but we haven't seen that in the Shoalhaven, we've just seen them go from strength to strength with each generation."
Ms Tribe said there were a lot of family businesses in the Shoalhaven, which brought "stability and innovation to the region".
The panel discussion upstairs at the Bomaderry Indoor Sport Centre is being held with the support of the State Government, which recently called on business chambers across NSW to submit grant application for Small Business Month events.
Ms Tribe reminded Small Business Minister Steve Kamper of the application when he attended the Shoalhaven Business Awards.
"We do have a small grant application on your desk, so just remember all us lovely people favourably when you're back there looking that over," she said.
Mr Kamper responded later in the evening by saying, "I want you to consider that done, approved."
He said the State Government was rolling out "a lot of reforms" over the next few months, including setting up a business bureau within Service NSW "that will properly service the business community into the future".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.