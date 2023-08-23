South Coast Register
Small Business Minister Steve Kamper to fund a family business forum

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:30am
NSW Small Business Minister, Steve Kamper. Picture supplied.
The Shoalhaven Business Chamber is putting together a panel to discuss family businesses as part of Small Business Month in October.

