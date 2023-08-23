Shoalhaven FC have unfortunately gone down in their first finals clash against Hilltop under tough conditions on Saturday at South Nowra Football Grounds.
It was always set to be a fiery affair between the two top sides of the FSC Community Competition, but neither could have anticipated the severe weather they'd face during the tough 90 minute clash.
The howling westerly winds took over from the jump and made life difficult for either side in their attack.
Hilltop seemed to surprise Shoalhaven and came of the gates looking focused to make it a tough day for the undefeated minor premiers.
In the physical encounter it was Hilltop who was able to break through first, just over 30 minutes in, when Spencer Barnes slotted the ball past the Shoalhaven keeper to give his side the 1-0 lead.
There were a few more chances, but the score would remain the same heading into the halftime break.
READ MORE:
The sheds at halftime for Shoalhaven were reportedly very emotional, with each and every player vying to turn it around according to coach Nathan Aldridge.
The physicality of the match was no different in the second-half with only a few clean opportunities available for each side.
Shoalhaven showed up at just the right time however, with James Macdonald playing hero to knot the game at 1-1 with 10 minutes to go in the match.
20 minutes of extra time was added to the game but no one was able to find the go ahead goal despite the intense football being played by both sides.
With the score locked at 1-1 at the end of regular time the match headed into penalty shootouts.
Samuel Parkinson and Andres Ferreiro were both absolutely valiant in goals, each making timely saves and putting their bodies on the line.
Hilltop however had the better execution and took out the win in penalties 4-2 which booked them a ticket straight to the grand final.
Despite the disappointment for Shoalhaven their season isn't over yet, with a chance at redemption this weekend in the knock out semi-final against the Port Pumas.
If the side is able to pull of the win, they will head into the grand-final in a rematch against Hilltop.
The match against Port kicks off on Saturday August 26 at 2:45pm on King George V Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.