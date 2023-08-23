South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Shoalhaven lose finals clash in penalties to Hilltop FC, eye redemption against Port Pumas

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoalhaven FC's Cameron Nelson with the ball against Hilltop. Picture by Team Shot Studios.
Shoalhaven FC's Cameron Nelson with the ball against Hilltop. Picture by Team Shot Studios.

Shoalhaven FC have unfortunately gone down in their first finals clash against Hilltop under tough conditions on Saturday at South Nowra Football Grounds.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.