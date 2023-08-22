The Shoalhaven Mariners narrowly suffered a loss to the rival Dapto Panthers at Ison Park last weekend.
With the injury toll continually rising for the Mariners they were able to put together a side to battle the Panthers.
Austin Raymond started on the mound for the Mariners with limited pitching time this year, struggled at the start and the Panthers had a good start to the game getting six runs in.
The Mariners could unfortunately only reply with one run.
In the second innings Raymond was able to find his confidence, along with some nice fielding from Garry Webster, which all helped the Mariners to limit the Panthers to one run.
However, the Panthers pitcher Steve Bergero continued his dominance not allowing the Mariners to score in the period.
In the third and fourth innings the Mariners started a mini comeback shutting the Panthers down stopping their scoring.
An impressive double play by Austin Raymond, Leith Grant and Mackenzie Mannix was the highlight of the fourth innings for the Mariners.
In the fifth innings Mariners saw a pitching change with Ben Quiney coming back from injury, and stepping up to the mound to do his job. The Panthers bats came alive hitting around the park scoring another couple of runs.
Trailing in the run chase the Mariners had three outs to get the win. They started well they got their first two batters on base, then a three run in the park bomb by Bruce Jones made things interesting.
Unfortunately that is where it ended for the Mariners with the Panthers getting the win 9-5.
Hits went to - homerun, Bruce Jones. Singles, Matt Calderon (two), Austin Raymond (one), Matt Robinson (one), Brain Cremin (one), Garry Webster (one), Chris Keith (one), Leith Grant (one) and Nick Soulos (one).
Pitching duties:
The Shoalhaven Mariners will play round 18 at Ison Park on Sunday August 27, which is the last round before the final series.
The Mariners will play Panthers in both games with fifth grade starting at 10am and fourth grade starting at 12:30pm.
After the completion of these games the Mariners will hold their second 'Come & Try Day' for any juniors that are interested in playing the upcoming season which kicks off mid-October.
Mariners are looking for any players between 4-15 years of age our 'Come & Try Day' will start at 3-5 pm at Ison Park.
