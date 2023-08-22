Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy has emphasised Nowra's importance to Australia's defence.
Visiting the region to announces a $124 million upgrade to HMAS Albatross to cater for an expanded fleet of MH-60R Seahawk Romeo helicopters, Mr Conroy described the base as "the jewel in the crown of our Naval capability".
"What happens at Nowra, what happens at HMAS Albatross, is of national significance, and that's why this investment today is so important," Mr Conroy said on Tuesday, August 22.
"This is our Naval Air Station, and those 36 Romeo helicopters are critical to our anti-submarine warfare.
"The crew here, and the industry that supports it, is critical to our Naval vessels being able to potentially hunt submarines."
Mr Conroy said the $124 million would "upgrade the landing strips, the tarmacs, the apron ways, the storm water drainage to make sure HMAS Albatross is fit for purpose as the Naval Air Station for the Royal Australian Navy, to accommodate increasing the number of Romeos to 36".
"This is a critical strategic asset for the nation, it needs to be fit for purpose, and this investment of $124 million will do that," he said.
The expansion of the Romeo helicopter fleet from 23 to 36 was announced in May last year when then Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited defence contractor Sikorsky's facilities at Nowra.
At the time he said $360 million was being allocated to upgrade facilities at HMAS Albatross to accommodate the additional helicopters.
However Mr Conroy said the $124 million upgrade he announced was separate, with new money provided for the project.
Additional money would have to be allocated to provide accommodation for the Romeos before the new helicopters started arriving in 2025, he said.
"The Albanese Government is fully committed to expanding Australia's fleet of Romeo naval helicopters from 23 to 36 aircraft, including all of the costs of associated infrastructure," Mr Conroy said.
"Unlike the Morrison Government, which focussed on press releases and announcements without following through, we are delivering real projects such as this one at HMAS Albatross, which will benefit the people of Nowra, the wider region and the nation."
Work on the $124 million upgrade is due to start next month, and continue for about 18 months.
It will provide up to 120 jobs, with an average daily workforce of 75.
Contractor BMD Construction Group is delivering the project and said it would source up to 90 per cent of supplies from the local area or wider region.
Mr Conroy said the expoanded Romeo fleet would "grow the region's world-class defence industry, involved in helicopter maintenance, support and logistics".
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, said that meant more training, more deep maintenance, and more jobs for local people.
"It's good for jobs, it's good for training, and it's good for our local community," she said.
