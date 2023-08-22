Inspired by the shores and streets of Gerroa, author Allison Tait has written her latest mystery.
Introducing: The First Summer of Callie McGee.
The novel, written for older kids, is a beachside mystery in which tween-aged Callie teams up with her nemesis to solve a string of robberies, coming up against gangs and possibly even ghosts along the way
Oh, and then there's the untimely disappearance of Callie's friend - another puzzling case to crack.
Ms Tait described the her latest book as a 'mystery meets coming of age', and said it's all about growing up, figuring things out, and solving the puzzle of who you are.
Callie herself is trying to shed her nerdy reputation, and make some waves.
"Growing from a child, to a teenager, into an adult is one of the greatest adventures any of us ever undergo," she said.
"There's various pressure points and transitions, and I think that period where you start high school is definitely one of them. There's this idea that you can leave behind your childhood nerdy self. then go to high school and it's going to be different or better.
"I think that kids will really relate to that."
As for what inspired her in Gerroa? A lifetime of summer days in the beachside village has proven to be wonderful fodder for fiction.
Ms Tait said the book was, in part, a tribute to beach holidays with loved ones. Particularly the family holidays where the parents are best friends, and the kids are along for the ride.
"We used to spend time here in a holiday house with friends, and I always said to them that I was going to write a story that was set here one day... Gerroa is such an amazing place, I just love the feel of being here," she said.
"[Young readers] will relate to the notion of the family friends group - where you are thrown together with these children because your parents love each other.
"So you see a lot of these kids, but you don't necessarily get along with them.
"And I think that this summer, is the summer that Callie actually makes her own friends."
Ms Tait is officially launching The First Summer of Callie McGee at Gerringong Library on Saturday (August 26). A fitting end to national Book Week.
She is also lending her expertise to other keen writers of Nowra; on Thursday (August 24), Ms Tait will run a workshop 'So You Want to be a Children's Author'.
Sign up for the free workshop with Shoalhaven Libraries.
The First Summer of Callie McGee is published by Scholastic and available from all major booksellers.
