Gallery - North Nowra Public School celebrates grandparents' day

North Nowra Public School recently celebrated grandparents' and special friends' day, with two performances from all the school's students.
All musical numbers were taken from popular movies.
While classes, the choir and dance groups all put on separate performances, the concert culminated in the closing number involving all students.
The visitors were also invited to enjoy a barbecue, and tour classrooms to look at art displays prepared by the students..
