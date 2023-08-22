South Coast Register
Large crowd returns to school for grandparents' and special friends' day

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 22 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Gallery - North Nowra Public School celebrates grandparents' day
North Nowra Public School recently celebrated grandparents' and special friends' day, with two performances from all the school's students.

