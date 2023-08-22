South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra's Cameron Harrison puts on a show at ACT Road Championships

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Harrison (centre) is awarded the gold medal for his win in the ACT under 19 junior road championship. Picture supplied.
Cameron Harrison (centre) is awarded the gold medal for his win in the ACT under 19 junior road championship. Picture supplied.

Nowra Velo Club juniors continue to impress on the state and interstate scene with Cameron Harrison winning two gold medals from two under 19 junior championships at Canberra over the most recent weekend.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.