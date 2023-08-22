Nowra Velo Club juniors continue to impress on the state and interstate scene with Cameron Harrison winning two gold medals from two under 19 junior championships at Canberra over the most recent weekend.
On Saturday, racing in bitterly cold but clear conditions, Harrison raced to a 47 second winning margin to win the ACT's under 19 junior individual time trial championships.
Harrison raced over the twenty kilometre course in 29 minutes, 13 seconds to secure the gold medal in this event.
Warmer conditions greeted the riders on Sunday for the ACT road championships where the under 19 junior title was to be decided over a distance of 90 kilometres.
After an animated race, only three riders were in the position to vie for the top medals at the end of the junior race.
Showing great improvement in his sprinting capabilities, Harrison took the win ahead two Canberra juniors in a three rider dash to the line to claim his second gold medal for the weekend.
The previous weekend Harrison had placed fifth in the NSW under 19 junior individual time trial championship.
Next Sunday Harrison will be racing for an improved time in the Nowra Velo Club's Mountain championship on Woodhill Mountain at Berry.
