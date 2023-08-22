South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra-Bomaderry Jets close out Group Seven season with blowout victory over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets five-eighth Dylan Farrell has played a key role for the side all season en-route to their much improved fourth-place finish in the Group Seven regular season. Picture by SticksPix.
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets five-eighth Dylan Farrell has played a key role for the side all season en-route to their much improved fourth-place finish in the Group Seven regular season. Picture by SticksPix.

The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have closed out their resurgent campaign on a high with a 66-14 blowout of the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpie at Berry Showground on Saturday.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.