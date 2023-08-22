The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have closed out their resurgent campaign on a high with a 66-14 blowout of the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpie at Berry Showground on Saturday.
It was the perfect end to what has been a stellar run for the Shoalhaven club, as they eye the bigger prize of possibly bringing a premiership back to their club, which would be the first since 2014.
The Jets had their first try only a minute into the match when a beautiful kick from Clyde Parsons saw Rumble-Walsh fly high to catch the ball out wide and go over in spectacular fashion.
Three minutes later they would have their second when a blitzing Beau Luland ducked and weaved through the Berry defence to go over on the right wing.
Up 10-0 only five minutes into the game was a sign of things to come as the Jets continued to fire in what was a truly dominating performance.
They would tack on another six tries before the halftime whistle, with the Magpies only breaking through for one thanks to the play of Charlie Parrish who bulldozed through a pair of Jets' defenders to go over.
At the sound of the whistle Nowra-Bomaderry led 38-4 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.
While some may have thought a turnaround might be in play, the initial first half gut-punch was just too big as the Jets continued to easily run-a-muck in the second-half.
It has been a shakier second-half of the season for the Jets, but Saturday's performance was an example of just how good they can be when everything is clicking across the board.
They scored immediately out of the break with Luland securing his second, whilst making a mockery of the Magpies' defence by easily dodging everyone to go over and extend his side's lead.
They further added on another three unanswered tries, before the Magpies were able to score two in-a-row to make the score a little more respectable.
The Jets glided over for two more tries before the final whistle sounded, rounding the eventual score out to 66-14, a true statement win to close out the regular season.
The Nowra-Bomaderry Jets will now turn their focus to a qualifying finals clash with the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs this Saturday, August 26, at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
On Sunday, August 27, the other qualifying finals clash will be held between two of the league's giants, the Shellharbour Sharks and Gerringong Lions.
The stage is beginning to be set for a dynamite run of playoff footy. Who will win it all in 2023?
