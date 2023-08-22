South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Group Seven's top pointscorers and tryscorers revealed

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets halfback Clyde Parsons in action. Picture by Anna Warr
Nowra-Bomaderry Jets halfback Clyde Parsons in action. Picture by Anna Warr

Nowra-Bomaderry Jets halfback Clyde Parsons has capped his brilliant 2023 campaign by finishing the regular season as the leading pointscorer in the Group Seven rugby league first-grade competition.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.