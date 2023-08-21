Shoalhaven created history while fellow finals bound Kiama and Avondale finished the regular Illawarra rugby season with big wins on Saturday.
But the Shoals were pushed all the way by an impressive Campbelltown Harlequins outfit in their history-making 16th straight win.
The reigning premiers have won all 16 games they've played this season, but they were pushed all the way by a gallant Harelquins outfit in their latest victory.
In fact it was 7-7 at halftime before the home-side Shoalhaven outscored Campbelltown 17-7 in the second half to run out 24-14 winners.
Will Miller's all-conquering Shoalhaven will now play Avondale next Saturday, with the winner of the Shoalhaven Rugby Club fixture progressing straight to the grand final.
The Wombats head into the grand-final qualifier with renewed vigour, after hammering Bowral 81-7 on Saturday.
Campbelltown finished fourth despite losing to Shoalhaven. As a result the Harlequins will meet Kiama in an elimination final at Ocean Park next Sunday.
The Kiama Cows head into the clash in fine form following a comfortable 52-24 win over Tech Waratahs at Kiama Showground.
There was some joy for Tech-Tahs, with retiring skipper Bryn Edwards kicking a goal just before full-time.
Nico Cowley and Frank Podger bagged two tries each for Kiama.
Skipper James Asquith, who finished with 17 points thanks to a try and six goals, said the team was happy with its form heading into its elimination final against Campbelltown.
'There's always stuff to work on but I thought that was one of our best 80-minute performances," he said.
"It was good to play Tech Tahs, they're similar to Avondale and Campbelltown as they have a lot of big bodies and ball carriers."
Elsewhere, Shamrocks beat University 25-5.
