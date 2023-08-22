Perfectly located gem

Discover the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience with this charming corner property nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street.
Step inside the light-filled home and enjoy how the open-plan layout seamlessly integrates the kitchen with the dining and family areas.
From here, the inviting, undercover entertaining deck extends the living space outdoors.
It creates the perfect environment for gatherings or quiet moments soaking in the surroundings.
There are three great bedrooms, each complete with a built-in robe. In addition to this, the luxurious and comfortable main suite acts as a private escape and features an ensuite.
Superbly located just a stone's throw from the water's edge, this home truly allows you to embrace the picturesque surroundings.
There's a delightful reserve right across the road, which leads down to the serene water beyond.
Boating enthusiasts will relish the mere 500 metre stroll to the nearby boat ramp, while local shops and schools cater to all other everyday needs.
As well as this, two driveways and a secure lock-up garage provide plenty of space for vehicles and storage.
Don't miss your chance to own this well-positioned property, where everyday feels like a holiday and all amenities are at your doorstep.
