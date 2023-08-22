South Coast Register
7 Carol Ave, Basin View

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
August 23 2023 - 8:30am
Perfectly located gem
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car

  • 7 Carol Ave, Basin View
  • $670,000 - $730,000
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra/Callala Beach 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Discover the perfect blend of tranquillity and convenience with this charming corner property nestled on a beautiful tree-lined street.

