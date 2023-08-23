Looking for fun? The Shoalhaven is full of great things to do this weekend.

Nerriga Hotel is stoking the campfires, for a unique and tasty fundraiser. This weekend the pub is hosting a camp oven cook off, to raise money for the Black Dog Institute. Those who want to taste the competitors' culinary creations will need to get their tasting ticket from the hotel quick. For those who just want to join the fun, there will be plenty more country cooking on offer for a hearty meal. Visit the Nerriga Hotel on Saturday (August 26) from 11am.