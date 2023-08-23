Looking for fun? The Shoalhaven is full of great things to do this weekend.

Nowra Players
Latest Show
It's the play within a play, where absolutely everything goes wrong - audiences will delight in the hilarity, and the sheer chaos. Nowra Players present: The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery. The madcap comedy is on at Nowra Players Theatre in Bomaderry, from August 25 to September 9. For tickets and schedule, visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre online.
Film Fest
Travelling Festival
The Travelling Film Festival Huskisson returns to Huskisson. They are thrilled to bring only the world's best cinema fresh out of the 2023 Sydney Film Festival. Opening at the Huskisson Pictures on Friday night (August 25) with headliner Past Lives by Celine Song. Flicks start 7pm and run all weekend. Visit the website for the program and tickets.
Legacy Centenary
Family Fun
Legacy is celebrating 100 years, and the Nowra Branch is ready to celebrate. This weekend they are hosting a family fun day at Harry Sawkins Park in Nowra, complete with ADF band, kids activities, and more. Join the festivities on Saturday (August 26), 10am-2pm.
Camp Cooking
A country fundraiser
Nerriga Hotel is stoking the campfires, for a unique and tasty fundraiser. This weekend the pub is hosting a camp oven cook off, to raise money for the Black Dog Institute. Those who want to taste the competitors' culinary creations will need to get their tasting ticket from the hotel quick. For those who just want to join the fun, there will be plenty more country cooking on offer for a hearty meal. Visit the Nerriga Hotel on Saturday (August 26) from 11am.
Potters' Market
Crafts and more
Pyree is the place to be, for the Shoalhaven Potters monthly makers market. There's lots of pottery up for sale, along with woodworking, embroidery, jewellery, plants, stone carving, gifts and cards, jams and preserves, soaps, lavender, hats, scarves, babywear and more. Pyree Village Hall on Sunday (August 27), 9am-1.30pm.
Coming Up
Comedy Festival
The Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase Tour is hitting the road, with a special stop in Nowra. Festival favourites and some of the freshest emerging talents make up this jam-packed night of pure entertainment. Catch the likes of Sean Woodland, Fady Kassab Nick Capper, Lauren Bonner, Madeleine Stewart and more on August 31 at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Get your tickets online or at the box office.
Arts Gathering
Explore local art and sculptures at Shellharbour Art Society's latest exhibition. 'The Gathering' comprises artists and sculptors from the Illawarra area, come for a browse and chat with the locals. Officially opening at The Old Fire Station in Kiama on September 2, at 2pm. But catch it any day from September 1-6.
