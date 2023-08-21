South Coast Register
Michael Bowen wins gold at the Worldskills Australia National Championship

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
Michael Bowen shows off his medal and certificate after being named the best third-year fitting apprentice in Australia. Picture supplied.
Bomaderry's Michael Bowen has been named Australia's top fitting apprentice during the Worldskills Australia 2023 National Championships.

