Bomaderry's Michael Bowen has been named Australia's top fitting apprentice during the Worldskills Australia 2023 National Championships.
The third year apprentice fitter machinist with Air Affairs Australia took out the prestigious award after competing in the fitting and machining category of Australia's largest skills competition in Melbourne.
The competition ran for three days, ending on Saturday, August 19, before winners were announced the following day during the closing ceremony.
Mr Bowen described the win as "surreal" and said it had fuelled his confidence to represent Australia at the Worldskills International Competition in France next year.
"It was a real surprise because I'd never really considered myself as the top of the ranks," the 18-year-old said.
"But it's a huge personal achievement and I'm looking forward to now testing myself against the best in the world."
Gold medal winners are eligible for consideration for the Australian Skillaroos team who will compete with the world's best at the WorldSkills International Competition finals to be held in France in 2024.
However a spot in the Australia team for the international Worldskills competition is far from assured.
The team is set to be announced later this year, and Mr Bowen said he expected the organisers might have to decide between himself and the winner of the machining competition to see who is included in the limited number of places.
As part of the three-day competition, participants in the fitting section were asked to machine and fit a range of items to set specifications, before assembling them together and aligning them to make the final product.
"I had a great day on the first day, had a few issues on day two, but managed to get back on track on the final day," Mr Bowen said.
It started with competitors drawing up an extensive job plan about how they were going to meet all the specifications, and in what order things were to be done.
From there the 12 competitors in the fitting competition were given round bar stock, bits of steel plate and gear blanks and asked to create a three-level structure with components on each level connected by pulleys and gears.
"We milled it all out, turned it up, drilled it, slotted it, and did all the operations to make it all fit together," Mr Bowen said.
"There were certain components where the judges wanted to actually see us fit them together, because there's a very special procedure to doing it, and it's about making sure that you're doing it right, because it damages components if you don't do it just right.
"It was really tough."
Mr Bowen thanked his Wollongong TAFE teacher and mentor David Baldwin, who spent extra hours each week leading up to the competition helping him refine his skills.
TAFE NSW team leader and WorldSkills Australia experts faculty associate member Troy Everett said students such as Mr Bowen are in high demand in workplaces.
