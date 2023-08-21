South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy to announce major airfield upgrade

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 22 2023 - 10:32am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aviation Warfare Officer Sub-Lieutenant Grace Bonnitcha and Royal Australian Navy Pilot Lieutenant Maxwell Morey prepare for a flight at 725 Squadron, HMAS Albatross. Picture by POIS Kayla Jackson.
Aviation Warfare Officer Sub-Lieutenant Grace Bonnitcha and Royal Australian Navy Pilot Lieutenant Maxwell Morey prepare for a flight at 725 Squadron, HMAS Albatross. Picture by POIS Kayla Jackson.

A $124 million upgrade to HMAS Albatross has been hailed as a major economic boost for the Shoalhaven.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.