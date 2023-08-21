Bumpy Road catering has been named the Shoalhaven's business of the year for 2023.
The business run by Jack and Alyce Dinnie also took out the excellence in tourism and hospitality award in front of a capacity crowd at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, August 18.
Awards were handed out in 16 categories on the night, including a new category for Southern Shoalhaven superstar - won by the Mollymook Motel.
However there was a loud cheer when Bumpy Road Catering was named winner of the biggest award of the night, the business of the year.
Mr Dinnie said the win as a tribute to his staff and their dedication to serving their customers.
He said the company started small after he saw a gap in the market and left working at the Bomaderry Bowling Club.
Since then it had grown to more than 25 staff and last year catered for more than 150 events "and that is for people from Sydney, Canberra and international clients," Mr Dinnie said.
And much of that came down to the quality of locations on the South Coast, giving the business a chance to show off the region's amazing products.
"We have so many incredible wedding venues and event spaces here on the South Coast , and so many incredible producers - makers, bakers, wineries, breweries and so forth, we have such a world class environment," Mr Dinnie said.
Winning business of the year was "absolutely amazing, we've been blown away," he said.
"We definitely didn't expect it, I was not prepared at all."
Mr Dinnie said going through the awards process gave him a chance to look at the business and set goals for the future, including "making hospitality and tourism not just an in-between job, but a career for the area.
He said a lot of people walked away from the hospitality sector during COVID-19, and many were only now starting to return.
Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley praised Mr and Mrs Dinnie for their work.
"I almost had a tear in my eye when Jack from Bumpy Road and his beautiful wife took to the stage," Cr Findley said.
She said Mr Dinnie, "always had a really fantastic disposition and you've always looked after people".
The leading business for the southern Shoalhaven was the Mollymook Motel.
Manager Vikki Done said she was living at Noosa when she saw the position advertised and "I just knew I had to do it".
"I just knew that was where I had to be."
She said she packed up her belongings and drove to the Shoalhaven, leaving behind family members after one phone call with the owner "and to the sheer horror of my daughters".
When she arrived early September the hotel had just gone through major renovation and "they didn't even keep a teaspoon".
Ms Done said she had to start from scratch as she needed housekeeping staff, suppliers, stock, linen, crockery, a laundry company and more - all in six weeks before the first customers were due to arrive.
"It was a challenge, it was madness, but it was the greatest thing that I've achieved with my team, it was an amazing thing."
Ms Done paid tribute to her team of workers and the support she received from the Milton Ulladulla Business Chamber.
The full list of winners from the night is:
Excellence in sustainability - Bomo Bulk.
Employer of choice - Medicine in Motion Health Group.
Excellence in tourism and hospitality - Bumpy Road Catering and Events.
Excellence in innovation - Shoalhaven Recovery into Resilience Project.
Outstanding young business leader - Morgan Holt-McKean from Danceworks South Coast. Highly commended Jack Dinne from Bumpy Road Catering and Events.
Outstanding employee - Natalie Allen and MMJ Real Estate Nowra Nowra.
Outstanding start up - Be You Ballroom.
Outstanding business leader - Tracy Mayo of CareSouth.
Excellence in retail and personal - Medicine in Motion Health Group.
Outstanding community organisation - BCR Communities.
Excellence in micro business - Trust Tel.
Excellence in small business - South Coast Brides.
Excellence in large business - The Shoalhaven Collective
Excellence in inclusion - North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels. Highly commended Banksia Support Services and Bearded Brewer Coffee.
Southern Shoalhaven superstar - Mollymook Motel.
Business of the year - Bumpy Road Catering and Events.
Many of the winners will represent the Shoalhaven in the Illawarra business awards on October 30, and potentially qualify for state awards.
"We always punch above our weight at those levels, and I have no doubt this year will be no different," said Shoalhaven Business Chamber president Jemma Tribe.
She congratulated all the winners, as "It's really impressive to get this far, and to be crowned the winners."
