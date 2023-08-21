South Coast Register
Murramarang conference looks at leading by empowerment

By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 10:49am
A large group of volunteers attended the Marine Rescue NSW Empowering Womens Conference on the South Coast, which finished on Saturday. Picture supplied.
Close to 50 people have looked at leadership styles during the second annual Marine Rescue NSW Empowering Women's Conference, held on the South Coast.

