Delight in the chaos of Nowra Players' latest show: The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 21 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 1:30pm
Nowra Players present: The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery. Coming to the Bomaderry Theatre this Friday (August 25). Picture by Jorja McDonnell.
It's the play within a play, where absolutely everything goes wrong - audiences will delight in the hilarity, and the sheer chaos.

