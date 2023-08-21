It's the play within a play, where absolutely everything goes wrong - audiences will delight in the hilarity, and the sheer chaos.
Nowra Players present: The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery
READ MORE:
The latest Players production opens on Friday (August 25), with 10 shows scheduled through to early September.
It's a welcome revival of a comedic classic.
Nowra Players have put on this show once before in the late 1980s, and director Peter Szota felt inspired to take on the reprise after seeing another notable show.
"There was a play that I really liked called The Play That Goes Wrong'," he said.
"It's just an absolute scream - it's the same with things going wrong, people are over acting and sets are falling down.
"So that inspired me, and after talking about it, someone pointed me to the Farndale plays.
"I saw a version of the Murder Mystery and knew it had to be the one."
Every drama group has experienced the horrors of what can go wrong on opening night, and the Farndale Townswomen are no different... with the possible exception that almost everything which could go wrong, does go wrong.
The scenery collapses, cues are missed, lines forgotten, and the sound effects take on a strange note at times, as the cast of Townswomen attempt to present the cunning whodunit, 'Murder At Checkmate Manor.'
Sure, it's easy for things to go wrong unexpectedly. But how do you make everything go perfectly wrong on purpose?
Mr Szota said it was all down to a champion team behind the scenes.
"[Choreographing] that took a while actually, because the set falling down can actually be more difficult than a set being beautiful and standing still," she said.
"It's a matter of working what would be the best time for something to fall, and you choreograph it with the backstage crew.
"They have had to practice it, just as they would as if it were lines for the play.
"The comedic timing is one of the things I love, and to get it prefect we have kept on tweaking it at every rehearsal. We're all contributing and it's been a collaborative effort."
The madcap comedy The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen's Guild Dramatic Society Murder Mystery is on at Nowra Players Theatre in Bomaderry, from August 25 to September 9.
For tickets and the full schedule, visit Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.