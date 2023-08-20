Missing man found in Nowra

A man missing from the Shoalhaven has been located.
The 44-year-old man was last seen leaving a medical facility on Scenic Drive, Nowra, about 9pm on Thursday, August 17.
When he could not be located, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following inquiries, the man was located in Nowra about 7pm on Friday, August 18.
