Sanctuary Point upcycled clothes party closes the loop on clothing waste

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 20 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:30am
BCR Communities' upcycled clothes party at Sanctuary Point has held another successful annual swap. The event is all about keeping clothing out of landfill, while also beating the cost of living crunch. Picture supplied.
Reducing clothes going to landfill, helping to ease the cost of living, and bringing the community together - the novel idea for an 'upcycled clothes party' has taken off at Sanctuary Point.

