Reducing clothes going to landfill, helping to ease the cost of living, and bringing the community together - the novel idea for an 'upcycled clothes party' has taken off at Sanctuary Point.
This week, BCR Communities brought the popular local event back to Sanctuary Point Youth and Community Centre.
There was no need for cash or credit cards, with everyone able to take a bag of clothes home for free; all clothing had been donated by community members, or by retail outlets through charities Good360 and Thread Together.
For local mum-of-three Tanya Williamson, the upcycled clothes party was an ideal chance to give back, and kit out all the kids with clothes that fit.
"This is such a great event, we were here last year and it really helped," she said.
"We can donate clothes the kids have grown out of and get some things we need back without having to pay anything - it's a full circle."
"It is especially good at this time when everyone is struggling with the cost of living."
BCR Community Services Team Leader Karen Chambers, said her team were motivated to hold the event for two key reasons: the rising cost of living, and the staggering statistics around landfill.
"Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of discarded clothing is sent to landfill in Australia each year, and only a fraction is recycled," Karen said.
"Synthetic clothes can then take hundreds of years to decompose. It is such a waste, especially when at the same time so many people are struggling to afford the clothes they need for their family.
"That is why the Upcycled Clothes Party just makes sense - everybody leaves with clothes they need, it helps the environment, people feel good knowing their donated clothes are helping others in the community, and it's fun seeing what you can find."
"We have a wonderful community that love to pay it forward. Hosting a community clothes swap means we can have a sustainable fashion event.
"At a time when money is really tight this is a thrifty way to update the wardrobe, grab some essentials and help fight textile waste.
"This event also allows us to check in with families, see how people are faring and if we can offer any additional supports."
As for the leftover clothes from the swap?
They will go to more Shoalhaven locals who need them. Several local charities will pass on the quality clothing to people who are vulnerable or experiencing homelessness.
