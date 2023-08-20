Shoalhaven City Council has officially unveiled its master plan for the long-awaited Nowra Riverfront Activation, sharing early details with the public.
The concept design outlines a future revamp in the city's riverside neighbourhood, creating parks, public squares and a boardwalk - among several other developments.
Early plans outline 18 elements to the planned development. While the concept design isn't set in stone, the vision includes:
Roads
Early designs propose realigning several residential streets, removing some altogether, and adding new roads in other locations.
The key term used is 'turn the grid' - meaning to shift the angle of several roads from the CBD and direct them towards the river at a perpendicular angle.
There is also an aim to improve public transport, to reduce the number of cars in the area.
Housing
A mix of apartments and smaller houses is envisioned for the redeveloped neighbourhood, with 'urban courtyards' formed between them.
'Active ground floors' are proposed for apartment buildings, intended to bring commercial and public spaces into the fold.
The concept plan has also identified opportunity for tourist accommodation.
It stipulates residential buildings should be built on higher ground - not on flood prone areas.
Riverside access
A main element of the proposed precinct is a boardwalk along the Shoalhaven River.
Along the southern bank, the concept plan also proposes river pools for swimming, and a public wharf for boaters to access future cafes and restaurants in the area.
Finally, there is the vision to extend the existing Nowra Aquatic Centre right out to the riverfront.
Parks and spaces
Green spaces (AKA parks) are at the heart of designs, with a view to preserve existing nature and add more plant life too.
There are also two public spaces specifically listed: a civic square between the current Shoalhaven City Council building and Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, along with a festival square.
Early plans also propose improving access to local heritage sites, including Paringa Park, Graham Lodge, and part of the river to tell the story of The Flood Boat.
The riverfront activation is a mega development proposal for a sleepy residential pocket of Nowra - one which has the city's politicians at all levels excited, and espousing a sunny vision for the city's future.
But they have also made it clear: this is still early days.
Shoalhaven City Mayor Amanda Findley said there are many more details which will need ironing out, before any shovels dig in.
That includes writing planning regulations, and further conversations with private landowners in the area.
"We've got this plan... a visioning document that will underpin the ongoing development control plans for the future, to allow for development to occur in an orderly manner, that is exactly how the community have visualised it," Cr Findley said.
For Shoalhaven City Council, the next steps will include changing local planning rules for the riverfront area, to actually enable any development to happen.
