26-year-old Man rescued from Nowra house fire

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 19 2023 - 1:10pm
File image.
Shortly after 7.10am today (Saturday 19 August 2023), emergency services were called to a residence on Pitt Street, North Nowra, following reports of a fire.

