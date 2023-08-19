Shortly after 7.10am today (Saturday 19 August 2023), emergency services were called to a residence on Pitt Street, North Nowra, following reports of a fire.
The fire was extinguished by NSW Fire and Rescue.
A 26-year-old man was rescued from the scene and taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for smoke inhalation.
Officers from the South Coast Police District have established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.
